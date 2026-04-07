Blackburne Energy Analysis Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Nuclear’s New Math: Why 2026 Is Different — and What Still Needs to Change
The Inflation Reduction Act, the ADVANCE Act, and a wave of data center power deals have changed the operating environment for American nuclear power…
Apr 7
•
Blackburne Research
10
3
3
The Nuclear Renaissance That Wasn't — And What Vogtle Proves
In 2007, seventeen utilities filed applications for 26 new reactors. One project survived to completion. Its final cost tells you everything you need to…
Apr 3
•
Blackburne Research
9
1
Five Shocks That Killed American Nuclear Power
The U.S. nuclear industry didn’t fail from faulty physics. It failed because five independent crises converged simultaneously — and the industry…
Apr 2
•
Blackburne Research
11
9
2
March 2026
The AI Data Center Boom and the Nuclear Overbuild
A Forecasting Problem Utilities Have Seen Before
Mar 10
•
Blackburne Research
6
9
How to Protect Ratepayers from Speculative AI Load Forecasts
A Practical Guide for Commissions and Intervenors
Mar 9
•
Blackburne Research
3
The Hidden Uncertainty in AI Power Demand
What a Georgia Power Plant Reveals About Utility Load Forecasts
Mar 6
•
Blackburne Research
5
1
2
February 2026
Built on Deadline, Contested in Practice: Arkansas Adopts Wind Energy Rules Under Act 945
The rulemaking in Docket 25-063-R set the framework for wind permitting in Arkansas, deferred its hardest questions, and immediately generated a…
Feb 19
•
Blackburne Research
1
The $695 Billion Collision: Hyperscalers and the American Grid
How Hyperscale Data Center Investment Is Rewriting American Utility Planning
Feb 13
•
Blackburne Research
9
2
Final Arguments Filed in Iowa's Largest Wind Ratemaking Case
IPL's New Wind III settlement has the consumer advocate, environmental groups, and a tech giant behind it. The Large Energy Group says the terms…
Feb 10
•
Blackburne Research
Iowa's $3 Billion Wind Bet: Inside Alliant Energy's Biggest Advance Ratemaking Case
An Alliant Energy utility seeks approval for 1,000 MW of new wind generation. Docket RPU-2025-0003 is pending before the Iowa PUC. Post-hearing briefs…
Feb 2
•
Blackburne Research
4
January 2026
Gas, Nuclear, or Renewables? Entergy Louisiana's IRP Sets the Terms
A new docket quietly positions reliability over cost—and intervenors are already sharpening their arguments
Jan 30
•
Blackburne Research
5
1
1
How a Google Data Center Unlocked $1.6 Billion in Arkansas Power Plant Investment
Entergy's playbook to net Google's hyperscale data center— included four dockets, one coordinated strategy, and a blueprint other states will study.
Jan 29
•
Blackburne Research
4
© 2026 Brian C.
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts