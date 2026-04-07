Blackburne Energy Analysis Substack

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March 2026

February 2026

Built on Deadline, Contested in Practice: Arkansas Adopts Wind Energy Rules Under Act 945
The rulemaking in Docket 25-063-R set the framework for wind permitting in Arkansas, deferred its hardest questions, and immediately generated a…
  Blackburne Research
The $695 Billion Collision: Hyperscalers and the American Grid
How Hyperscale Data Center Investment Is Rewriting American Utility Planning
  Blackburne Research
Final Arguments Filed in Iowa's Largest Wind Ratemaking Case
IPL's New Wind III settlement has the consumer advocate, environmental groups, and a tech giant behind it. The Large Energy Group says the terms…
  Blackburne Research
Iowa's $3 Billion Wind Bet: Inside Alliant Energy's Biggest Advance Ratemaking Case
An Alliant Energy utility seeks approval for 1,000 MW of new wind generation. Docket RPU-2025-0003 is pending before the Iowa PUC. Post-hearing briefs…
  Blackburne Research

January 2026

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