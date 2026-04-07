Blackburne Energy Analysis Substack

Blackburne Energy Analysis Substack

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Korea Energy Insight's avatar
Korea Energy Insight
Apr 16

The "South Korea figured out" framing is right on the EPC side, but there is a wrinkle worth noting from the Korean vantage point. KEPCO's APR1400 pipeline has effectively been blocked from major Western export markets since the Westinghouse Part 810 settlement in January 2025, and the domestic generation mix doesn't need much more large-scale nuclear either: the 11th Basic Plan provides for only two new APR1400 units and a single i-SMR demonstration.

So Korean companies are doing exactly what your FOAK analysis would predict, just from the opposite direction: over $400M in Korean equity and strategic alliances across multiple Western SMR designs. The logic is less about technology bets or hedging FOAK risk, and more about securing the EPC mandate early. Samsung C&T's teaming agreement with Fermi Energia for two BWRX-300 units in Estonia, paired with its broader strategic alliance with GE Vernova Hitachi for European and Southeast Asian deployments, is the clearest expression of that motive.

One implication worth flagging for your SMR series: KEPIC has substantial alignment with ASME, so a Korean EPC delivering a U.S. SMR design doesn't face a supply chain gap. Samsung C&T co-led the EPC for all four APR1400 units at Barakah, so the same firm now positioning for BWRX-300 deployments in Europe already has four-unit multi-reactor site execution on its record. Between that credential and the domestic build history, EPC cost and supply chain aren't the binding constraints on Western SMR economics. The SMR module price itself is.

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Jack Devanney's avatar
Jack Devanney
Apr 8

There's a small problem with your thesis. The technical skills required to erect a nuclear plant, a coal plant, a refinery, an LNG terminal are the same: pouring concrete, bending steel, and pulling wire. They are done by the same people.

A nuclear plant will require a few big pressure vessels that a coal or gas plant or a gas does not. But a nuclear plant's pressure vessels are dwarfed by the hydrocrackers and other pressure vessels in a refinery. For example, the hydrocracker at Total's Gonfreville-l'Orcher is 42 m high and 5.5 m in diameter. It operates at 180 bar and 454C. The wall thickness is 0.267 m (10.5 inches). The APR1400 reactor pressure vessel, one of nuclear's largest, is 14.8 m high, 5.1 m in diameter with a wall thickness of 0.193 m. It operates at 155 bar and 334C.

The cheapest full scale nuke plants in the US were the first. The more plants we built the more expensive they got. There is something different about nuclear but it not the supply chain. You need to look somewhere else.

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