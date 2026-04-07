Something has shifted in the politics and economics of American nuclear power over the past three years, and the shift is real enough to warrant careful attention. The bipartisan consensus that killed nuclear in deregulated electricity markets — cheap gas, no carbon price, no mechanism to compensate zero-emission baseload — has been partially disrupted by a combination of federal legislation, state policy intervention, and a novel class of corporate electricity buyers who are willing to pay a premium specifically for what nuclear provides.

Whether this shift represents a genuine structural turn or a favorable moment that will be exhausted before the underlying institutional problems are solved is the critical question for nuclear policy in 2026. The honest answer is that it’s too early to know — but the terms of the argument have changed in ways that weren’t true even five years ago.

One development in particular warrants its own treatment: the emergence of small modular reactor (SMR) technology as a potential structural answer to the construction economics problem that has defeated every prior attempt at nuclear revival. SMRs are woven into this piece where relevant, but the technology, the commercial pipeline, and the policy architecture around it deserve a dedicated series. This is a flag in the ground for a future series.

The IRA’s Nuclear Provisions: What Actually Changed

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 contained two nuclear provisions of direct commercial significance.

The first is the Section 45U Production Tax Credit for existing nuclear plants, providing up to $15/MWh for existing nuclear generation through at least 2032, with additional bonuses for meeting prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements that can bring the total to $15–25/MWh. This provision was specifically designed to prevent premature retirements — and it has demonstrably worked. Nuclear plants that had been heading toward retirement in deregulated markets are now economically viable. The implicit policy judgment embedded in 45U is correct: a premature nuclear retirement is a policy failure, because there is no comparable zero-carbon dispatchable resource to replace it, and because the embodied carbon of the construction that already occurred is fully amortized.

The second is the Section 45Y Clean Electricity Production Tax Credit, a technology-neutral credit extending through 2032 and potentially beyond, which covers new nuclear generation. For a new nuclear plant that could actually deliver power before 2032 — an optimistic timeline for anything except an SMR — 45Y provides meaningful revenue support.

The less visible but potentially more important IRA provision for nuclear’s future is the expanded Title XVII Innovative Energy Loan Guarantee authority. The DOE’s $1.52 billion conditional loan guarantee to Holtec International for the restart of the Palisades Nuclear Plant in Michigan — shut down in May 2022 — represents a novel use of this authority: not for new construction, but for recovery of a recently retired operating asset. As of early 2026, the Palisades restart remains in development with significant technical and regulatory hurdles unresolved. But the policy precedent it establishes — federal loan guarantees for reactor recovery, not just new construction — is worth tracking.

The ADVANCE Act: Structural Reform of the NRC

The Accelerating Deployment of Versatile, Advanced Nuclear for Clean Energy (ADVANCE) Act, enacted in July 2024 with rare bipartisan support, is the most substantive legislative reform of Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) structure in over a decade. Its specific provisions matter more than the headline:

The ADVANCE Act directs the NRC to increase international cooperation on reactor design reviews — allowing the agency to leverage safety review work done by peer regulators in Canada, the UK, and elsewhere rather than conducting fully independent reviews of identical designs. This has direct cost implications for advanced reactor developers, for whom NRC licensing fees represent a significant fraction of pre-commercial development expense.

It establishes new streamlined pathways for non-light-water reactor designs — the sodium-cooled, gas-cooled, and molten salt designs that make up most of the advanced reactor pipeline — which had previously been evaluated under a framework built for the light-water reactors of the 1960s. A regulatory framework designed for a technology that no longer represents the frontier of the field is a genuine structural problem, and the ADVANCE Act at least acknowledges it.

It does not, however, resolve the fundamental backfitting problem — the NRC’s authority to mandate design changes mid-construction — that was the most damaging single regulatory mechanism in the first nuclear era. That problem remains structurally unaddressed, and any utility or developer planning to build a first-of-a-kind advanced reactor in the United States should factor ongoing backfitting risk into its project economics.

Small Modular Reactors: The Promise and the NuScale Lesson

The SMR value proposition is straightforward in theory: factory fabrication of standardized modules exploits manufacturing learning curves and quality control in ways that on-site construction cannot; smaller unit sizes reduce per-project financial risk; modular assembly reduces on-site labor complexity. The theoretical economics of an “Nth of a kind” SMR, if a continuous deployment pipeline can be established, are genuinely competitive with alternatives.

The NuScale experience is a necessary reality check on that theory. NuScale’s VOYGR design received the first NRC design approval for an SMR in 2022. The Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems selected it for the Carbon Free Power Project. In November 2023, UAMPS canceled the project after NuScale’s levelized cost estimate escalated from approximately $58/MWh at project inception to over $89/MWh — no longer cost-competitive with the alternatives available to UAMPS members, particularly utility-scale solar and wind that had continued declining in cost throughout the development period.

NuScale’s failure is not proof that SMRs can’t work. It is proof that a first-of-a-kind technology, subject to all the same regulatory uncertainty and supply chain immaturity as first-of-a-kind large reactors in the 1970s, cannot deliver its promised cost advantages before a meaningful number of units have been built. The “Nth of a kind” economics are real but unrealized. Closing the gap between the first unit and the Nth unit requires either a government procurement commitment that creates the demand certainty to justify the investment, or a private market willing to absorb first-of-a-kind losses as a cost of building toward a commercially viable fleet. Neither currently exists at scale.

The advanced reactor pipeline beyond NuScale is diverse and worth watching. TerraPower’s Natrium sodium-cooled fast reactor, backed by Bill Gates and supported by a DOE Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program award, has a construction permit application filed for an Idaho site with a 2030 commercial target. Kairos Power has received an NRC construction license for its Hermes fluoride salt-cooled demonstration reactor and has a signed power purchase agreement with Google for up to 500 MWe of capacity across multiple sites targeting 2030–2035. Oklo’s microreactor Aurora design is under NRC review with a 2027 target, subject to resolution of a critical dependency on High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium that previously had only one commercial supplier — Russia’s TENEX.

The HALEU supply chain problem deserves more policy attention than it currently receives. Several of the most promising advanced reactor designs require enrichment levels of 5–20% U-235, above what existing commercial fuel fabrication infrastructure supports. The ADVANCE Act and subsequent DOE appropriations have accelerated domestic HALEU capacity development. The supply constraints remain real and unresolved as of 2026, and they represent a critical path bottleneck for multiple advanced reactor designs.

The Data Center Signal: What It Actually Changes

The emergence of AI infrastructure developers as direct nuclear power purchasers is the most significant demand-side development in nuclear economics in decades, and it deserves careful framing — both for what it changes and for what it doesn’t.

What it changes: for the first time, there is a class of corporate electricity buyer willing to pay above-market rates for guaranteed, around-the-clock, zero-carbon dispatchable power — precisely the product that nuclear uniquely delivers among clean energy sources. The Microsoft 20-year power purchase agreement with Constellation Energy to restart Three Mile Island Unit 1 (now Crane Clean Energy Center) in Pennsylvania, targeting 2028 commercial operation, is the clearest expression of this new market dynamic. Google’s agreement with Kairos Power for up to 500 MWe of high-temperature gas reactor capacity is a similar signal. Multiple hyperscalers are actively negotiating bilateral contracts with existing nuclear fleet operators including Constellation, Vistra, and Dominion.

What it doesn’t change: none of these transactions addresses the construction economics problem for new large reactors. They address the operating economics of the existing fleet and the near-term SMR pipeline. A data center power purchase agreement at $80–100/MWh doesn’t make a $15,000/kW construction project economically viable on its own. The financing mathematics of new nuclear construction still require either dramatically lower capital costs — which requires the continuous construction pipeline and supply chain development that hasn’t happened — or government financial support that absorbs first-of-a-kind risk.

The data center signal is nonetheless consequential because it demonstrates that the market failure in existing nuclear economics — the inability to capture zero-carbon premium pricing in commodity power markets — can be partially resolved through direct bilateral contracting. And it creates a demand signal for the SMR pipeline that didn’t exist two years ago. The Google-Kairos agreement is notable precisely because it commits a creditworthy off-taker to purchase power from a technology that hasn’t yet operated commercially. That is the kind of demand certainty that makes the economics of early SMR deployment more tractable.

The International Template: What South Korea Figured Out

The divergence between U.S. nuclear construction costs and those of international peers is the starkest data point in this entire analysis, and it has a clear explanation.

South Korea has consistently completed nuclear plants in 60–80 months at costs of roughly $2,500–3,500/kW. China builds in 65–80 months at $2,000–3,000/kW. The UAE completed its Barakah plant — using Korean contractors — at approximately $5,500/kW, against a U.S. median of over 190 months and Vogtle’s $15,900/kW.

The explanation is not that South Korean or Chinese engineers are more talented. It is that both nations maintained continuous nuclear construction pipelines, which enabled genuine learning-curve cost reductions across successive identical units. The fifth APR1400 reactor built by KEPCO costs meaningfully less and takes meaningfully less time to build than the first. That is the “Nth of a kind” benefit in action — not in theory, but in an operating data set that spans decades and dozens of units.

The United States has had a 40-year forgetting period. The workforce that built the last generation of American reactors has retired. The supply chain that manufactured nuclear-grade components has atrophied or shut down. The project management expertise that would be necessary to run a complex nuclear construction program has dissipated. France, after its own shorter forgetting period following completion of its 900 and 1300 MWe standardized series in the 1990s, encountered Vogtle-scale cost overruns on the Flamanville EPR for exactly this reason. The institutional knowledge degradation is real and quantifiable, and rebuilding it requires exactly what the U.S. nuclear sector has been unable to create: a sustained pipeline of construction activity.

The Developing World Angle: Africa as Proving Ground

The SMR value proposition looks meaningfully different when you move the frame from a mature, congested U.S. grid to the energy landscape of sub-Saharan Africa. With more than 600 million people still without electricity and nearly 40 GW of existing generation stranded by grid bottlenecks, Africa is not searching for incremental upgrades. Nuclear Business Platform It is building primary infrastructure from scratch — and that greenfield condition changes the SMR calculus considerably. Where industrial users are already paying high prices for unreliable diesel generation, SMR economics are often more compelling than in mature markets. Nuclear Business Platform Modular units can be sited away from major transmission corridors, scaled to match demand as it grows, and integrated without displacing entrenched incumbents.

South Africa is furthest along. It already operates the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station — one of the continent’s few large commercial reactors — and expects to lift the care and maintenance status of its Pebble Bed Modular Reactor program in the near term, America Out Loud News a design with deep South African engineering roots. Ghana has moved from policy interest to operational training: NuScale opened a full-scope SMR Control Room Simulator in Accra in January 2025, funded by the U.S. State Department’s FIRST program. Africsis Nigeria is hosting the 5th Africa Nuclear Business Platform in Abuja in April 2026. The Nuclear Business Platform projects the continent could generate as much as 15 GW of nuclear energy by 2035. Nuclear Business Platform

The honest counterweight to that momentum is a February 2026 paper in PNAS Nexus (Friess, Siddiqui, and Ramana) that examined what developing country officials actually expect from SMRs — low electricity costs, proven operating track records, and potential for local manufacturing — and concluded that the available evidence suggests these expectations are unlikely to be fulfilled. Oxford Academic The proven track record requirement is a genuine chicken-and-egg problem: developing nations have consistently said they want to adopt SMR designs only after those designs have been demonstrated in their country of origin. Oxford Academic That posture is prudent. It also means the African SMR market may be waiting on exactly the same first-mover deployment problem that is stalling SMR economics in the United States.

What Africa clarifies, in other words, is that the SMR opportunity is global in scope but still contingent on the same precondition everywhere: someone has to go first, absorb the first-of-a-kind costs, and operate long enough to generate the track record that unlocks the broader market. That is an argument for aggressive U.S. demonstration program investment — not just as domestic energy policy, but as the enabling condition for a technology export opportunity of the first order.

What a Viable Path Actually Requires

The policy case for nuclear is stronger today than it has been at any point since 1979. The climate arithmetic is unambiguous — virtually every credible decarbonization analysis finds that meeting net-zero targets without substantial nuclear contribution requires a scale of renewable buildout and storage deployment that strains physical resource constraints. The IRA’s production tax credits have demonstrated that policy can stabilize operating plant economics. The ADVANCE Act is pointed in the right direction on licensing reform. The data center sector has provided a new demand signal for zero-carbon baseload capacity.

None of this is sufficient without solving the underlying structural problems, which are now well-defined:

Advanced cost recovery without robust oversight converts ratepayers into unlimited backstops. Any future use of advance rate recovery for new nuclear construction should incorporate mandatory construction milestone payments tying utility cash flows to physical progress, independent third-party auditing at regular intervals, automatic rate suspension triggers for schedule overruns, and capped utility profit margins during construction. The V.C. Summer template — advanced recovery with an amorphous prudency standard — should not be replicated.

SMRs need a federal procurement commitment, not just loan guarantees. The demand certainty necessary to justify the industrial investment in reducing first-of-a-kind costs requires something more than available financing — it requires a committed buyer. A DOE procurement program committing to purchase power from the first five operating units of proven SMR designs would provide exactly the market signal that closed the cost gap in commercial space launch. The parallel is direct.

NRC reform must address backfitting, not just licensing timelines. The ADVANCE Act improves the licensing process. It does not address the authority to mandate mid-construction design changes that was the most destructive single regulatory mechanism of the first nuclear era. A cleaner distinction between operating safety requirements — where broad NRC authority is appropriate — and construction-phase design stability — where pre-certified designs should carry a higher presumption of stability — is the unfinished legislative work.

Workforce and supply chain reconstruction requires a sustained pipeline. The 40-year forgetting period has hollowed out the qualified workforce for nuclear-grade engineering, fabrication, and construction management. Rebuilding it requires construction projects — even demonstration-scale reactors — that provide the training ground. DOE’s existing workforce development programs should be substantially expanded, with community college partnerships targeting nuclear craft labor in states with active projects.

The Honest Assessment

Nuclear power’s structural problems are not intractable. They are the product of a specific historical sequence, and the policy tools to address most of them either exist or are within reach of the current political environment. The IRA, the ADVANCE Act, and the data center demand signal have created a more favorable operating environment than has existed at any point since 1979.

But the gap between “more favorable” and “sufficient” remains large. Vogtle demonstrated that the United States can complete a nuclear plant under exceptional conditions. It did not demonstrate that the United States can build nuclear power competitively. The South Korean and Chinese data demonstrate what competitive nuclear construction looks like — and the gap between their experience and ours is a function of institutional choices, not physical constraints.

Closing that gap will take a decade of sustained policy commitment, consistent construction activity, and financial structures that protect ratepayers without making construction economics unviable. It will require the kind of long-term industrial policy that the United States has historically found difficult to sustain across electoral cycles.

The climate math makes that effort worth attempting. Whether the institutional machinery of U.S. energy policy is capable of delivering it is the open question — and the one that will determine whether the current moment of favorable tailwinds becomes a genuine structural shift or another false dawn.

A dedicated SMR series is in development for this newsletter. The small modular reactor question — whether factory fabrication and modular deployment can finally break the construction cost cycle that has defeated every prior U.S. nuclear project — is analytically distinct enough from the conventional fleet story to warrant its own treatment. The international dimension alone is substantial: Canadian, British, and South Korean programs are at different stages of the same race, with meaningfully different regulatory and financing structures. More on all of that shortly.

This is the third and final piece in a series on the U.S. nuclear energy industry. Part One traced the five structural shocks that collapsed the industry in the 1970s–80s. Part Two examined the failed Nuclear Renaissance, V.C. Summer, and what the Vogtle project actually proves. Key sources for this piece include: Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, Pub. L. No. 117-169, Sections 13105 and 13701; ADVANCE Act of 2024, Pub. L. No. 118-196; NREL Annual Technology Baseline (2024); World Nuclear Association (2025); IAEA Power Reactor Information System (2024); Lovering, Yip & Nordhaus, “Historical Construction Costs of Global Nuclear Power Reactors,” Energy Policy (2016); Friess, Siddiqui & Ramana, “Small Modular Nuclear Reactors for Developing Countries: Expectations and Evidence,” PNAS Nexus, Vol. 5, No. 2 (February 2026); Nuclear Business Platform, “Africa: A Key SMR & Microreactor Market” (February 2026); U.S. State Department FIRST Program, NuScale SMR Control Room Simulator deployment, Ghana (January 2025); and various DOE, NRC, and utility regulatory filings, 2022–2025.